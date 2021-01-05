CORONA (CBSLA) — Corona-Norco Unified School District campuses will not reopen Tuesday for in-person learning after all.
Elementary schools in the districts were scheduled to reopen Tuesday for in-person learning after the holidays. But just days after announcing the reopening, the Corona-Norco Unified school board voted Saturday to delay in-person learning in order to align with new guidance from the state and the “Safe Schools For All” plan.
“Although the timing of the Governor’s announcement was unfortunate, being just two days after our last board meeting, we are grateful to finally have further guidance and support from the state to ensure a safer reopening of our schools,” school board President Bill Pollock said in a statement.
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the new school reopening plan last Wednesday, outlining requirements for personal protective equipment, testing and additional funding with a goal of reopening schools in February.
Other districts, however, are moving forward with reopening campuses for the new semester, including Simi Valley Unified School District, which is expanding in-person learning to students in fourth through sixth grades starting Tuesday.
The Los Angeles Unified School District, the largest in the state, remains closed for its winter break and has not announced a date when its campuses would reopen for in-person learning.