SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — A husky apparently misjudged her ability to squeeze into and out of small spaces and needed to be rescued after becoming stuck overnight in a storm drain in San Bernardino.
San Bernardino County firefighters were called to Monday morning help animal control with the large 5-year-old dog, named Gray, which had been stuck in the drain overnight in the area of La Verne and Love Lane.
The big dog had apparently gotten in through a storm drain, but eventually became stuck when it came to a small dead end. Attempts to have Gray back out of the storm drain were unsuccessful, and no other access was found to more easily free it, according to San Bernardino County Fire officials.
The department’s urban search and rescue team was called and asked to bring specialized tools with them. Crews funneled fresh air to the husky with a ventilation fan, while firefighters used cutting saws, jackhammers, roto-hammer drills and hand tools to cut an opening.
The two-hour rescue operation ended with Gray free and uninjured and reunited with her owner by the end of the day.