LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A 25-year-old counselor died after allegedly being assaulted by a group of seven youths over the weekend, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said Monday.
According to the department, deputies were called out to Wayfinder Family Services, 5300 Angeles Vista Blvd., at about 9:50 p.m. Saturday.
When deputies arrived, they found David Mcknight-Hillman, a counselor responsible for the day-to-day care of residents, suffering from apparent blunt force trauma injuries, the department said. Mcknight-Hillman was taken to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
According to investigators, Mcknight-Hillman was attempting to break up a fight when he was assaulted by a group of seven people — two 18-year-olds and five juveniles.
Six of the suspects have been arrested, including the two adults who were booked into jail on suspicion of murder. Their names were not immediately released.
One of the juveniles suspected in the assault was still at large.
Wayfinder is a nonprofit organization that provides support services to children, adults and families.
Anyone with information was asked to call the sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.
