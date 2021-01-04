LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Sandra Scully, the wife of retired Dodgers’ broadcaster Vin Scully, died Sunday evening at 76.

According to the Dodgers, she died at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center due to complications of the neuromuscular disease ALS, from which she suffered for several years.

“We are saddened to learn of the passing of Sandi Scully, the loving wife of Vin and a dear member of the Dodger family,” said Dodger President and CEO Stan Kasten. “Sandi was Vin’s biggest fan and was always there in loving support of him at Dodger Stadium until she began her battle with ALS. She was truly Vin’s and the Scully family’s rock, and she will be dearly missed.”

She and Vin Scully, 93, were married in November 1973.

“Sandra leaves behind her beloved husband Vin and a large family who loved her dearly,” the Dodgers said. “Sandra was the loving mother to Catherine, Kelly, Erin, Todd, Kevin and Michael and grandmother to 21 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. The family appreciates everyone’s thoughts and prayers, however, they request privacy at this time.”

According to the team, donations in Sandra Scully’s memory can be made to the Department of Neuromuscular Disease at UCLA.

Vin Scully spent 67 seasons as the Dodgers’ broadcaster, retiring after the 2016 season.

