SAN DIEGO (CBSLA) — Several vending machines providing COVID-19 tests have been set up at UC San Diego, where students and employees are required to undergo testing regularly if they are coming to study, live or work on campus.
The vending machines, which dispense self-test kits, were placed just ahead of the start of UC San Diego’s winter quarter. The machines are also accompanied by a nearby drop-off bin where people can place their samples.
The machines are at the following campus locations:
- Muir College | Roots Restaurant
- Seventh College | Next to the Parcel Center
- Nuevo East (Porton) | Outdoor Gym Area
- Price Center | First Floor Across from Burger King
- Thurgood Marshall College (Lower) | TMC Residence Life Lobby
- Warren College | Across from the Residence Life Office
- Eleanor Roosevelt College | Next to the Laundry Room
- Village at Pepper Canyon | Lodge
- South Mesa | 9126 Laundry Room
- One Miramar | Next to the Parcel Center
- Central Mesa | Next to Laundry Room – Coming in winter 2021
Students who live on UC property, are coming to campus or any other campus property regularly are required to conduct a daily self-screening and undergo a free asymptomatic test twice a month. Employees who report to work on campus are also required to self-screen daily and test weekly. . Off-campus students and remote workers are not required to test regularly, but are recommended to do so as well.
The university has been aggressive about limiting the spread of COVID-19 with its testing regimen and a wastewater sensor system that can detect the virus faster than typical tests.