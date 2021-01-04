LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Actress Tanya Roberts, whose publicist proclaimed Sunday that she had died, is still alive but remains hospitalized, that same publicist said Monday.
Her publicist Mike Pingel retracted an earlier statement Monday about her death saying she is alive but in poor condition.
Roberts, known for her role in the James Bond film “A View To Kill” and “That ’70s Show,” collapsed after taking a walk on Christmas Eve with her partner, Lance O’Brien.
O’Brien issued a statement about her death through Pingel on Sunday.
On Monday, Pingel told various media outlets that the hospital contacted O’Brien Monday morning and said Roberts was still alive, but in poor condition.
She is currently being treated at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.
