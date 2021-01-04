Comments
SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) – Two people in San Bernardino County tested positive for the new strain of COVID-19, officials announced Monday.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom said the variant – believed to be more contagious, though not more severe, than the original virus – was also found in four people in San Diego County.
The variant was first identified last month in the United Kingdom.
Newsom added officials “anticipate there will be others identified” in the state.
Officials told CBSLA last week one person who tested positive for the mutant strain is a 30-year-old man from San Diego County with no travel history.
As of last week, the variant had not been identified in Los Angeles County, according to health officials.