Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A man was found shot to death early Monday in a pickup truck that crashed in East LA.
Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies were called to the 1200 block of South Hicks in East Los Angeles just before 3 a.m. to investigate a crash. At the scene, the deputies found a man who had been shot inside a crashed pickup truck.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. No further information was released about him.
Authorities say they have no suspect description at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.