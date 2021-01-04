Comments
NILAND (CBSLA) — Several small earthquakes, including one measuring in at 4.0, struck the desert around the Salton Sea Monday.
The magnitude-4.0 earthquake struck about 5 miles southwest of Niland just after 10 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake shook the region beyond the Mexico border, and as far north as Indio in the Coachella Valley, but “Did You Feel It?” responses primarily came from nearby Brawley, Calipatria, Los Banos, and Westmorland.
It was followed by several smaller temblors measuring between 1.7 and 2.4.
No injuries or damage was reported.