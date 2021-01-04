LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — There is now a mandatory quarantine order, and an online form to fill out, for people visiting or coming back to Los Angeles after traveling out of the area in an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus.

“I got an email three days before I was supposed to board,” Brenda Trujillo, a Lakewood resident, said.

Others got text alerts to fill out the form when they checked in for their flights and some were told by airport employees.

“Once we tried to come back, we had to do it,” Yosua Ferrin, a Pasadena resident, said. “The lady told us at the counter, we had to show proof.”

Following the Thanksgiving holiday, the city of Los Angeles began requiring all travelers entering the city from another state or country to fill out the online form to acknowledge that they had read and understood the county’s travel requirement and the state’s travel advisory.

And at Los Angeles International Airport, a spokesperson said the goal was to educate people about the traveler form using signs with QR codes and announcements overhead.

The county’s travel requirement states that those arriving in Los Angeles County from other states or countries on non-essential travel — including returning L.A. County or California residents — must self-quarantine for 10 days upon arrival.

“I work from home, so that’s not gonna be a big deal for me,” Trujillo said.

Travelers over the age of 16 must submit the form online prior to or upon arrival at LAX, Van Nuys Airport or Union Station. Those who don’t fill out the form could face a fine of up to $500.

“I think it’s pretty far-reaching, honestly, and I think it’s gonna be hard to enforce,” Shawn Wentz, a Houston resident, said.

A spokesperson for Mayor Eric Garcetti’s office said that roughly half of travelers have filled out the form.

“When it comes to enforcement, our approach has always been to lead with education, encouragement, and outreach, which has helped travelers take personal responsibility for actions including wearing a mask, physical distancing, and filling out the required forms,” Harrison Wollman, deputy press secretary for Garcetti, said.

As for those who spoke with CBS Los Angeles on Monday, they said they were going to do what they could to stop the county’s most recent surge in cases.

“I’m gonna try to do my part,” Ferrin said. “That’s all I can do.”