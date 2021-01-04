CULVER CITY (CBSLA) — The final week of “Jeopardy!” episodes hosted by Alex Trebek will begin airing Monday.
Trebek delivers what a “Jeopardy!” publicist called “a powerful message about the season of giving” at the top of Monday’s episode.
On Friday night, Trebek’s last episode will conclude with a special tribute to his life and work.
When the five episodes were taped in late October no one knew they would be Trebek’s last. Trebek died on Nov. 8 from pancreatic cancer at age 80.
Trebek hosted “Jeopardy!” since its syndicated revival began in 1984.
Trebek had been the face of “Jeopardy!” since 1984 hosting more than 18,000 episodes. He received 28 outstanding game show host Daytime Emmy Awards nominations for hosting “Jeopardy!,” winning seven times, including each of the past two years.
His other hosting credits include “Classic Concentration,” “Card Sharks,” “The Wizard of Odds” and “Double Dare.”
Beginning next Monday, episodes will be guest hosted by “Jeopardy’s!” greatest contestant, Ken Jennings.
