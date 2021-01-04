SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A man was found dead in South Los Angeles early Monday morning after an apparent hit-and-run crash, the California Highway Patrol said.
The man, who officers said was in his 50s, was struck at about 5:20 a.m. in the 1200 block of West 94th Street and died at the scene. His name was not immediately released.
“Suspect info is limited,” Officer Franco Pepi, a CHP spokesperson, said. “What we do know is there was a light colored four door sedan, which we are suspecting may have struck the pedestrian that was last seen traveling westbound on 94th Street toward Normandie.”
Anyone with information was asked to call CHP’s West Los Angeles Area office at 310-642-3939.
