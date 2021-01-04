LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties all reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Monday.
Riverside County health officials reported 17,683 newly confirmed cases and 111 additional fatalities since Thursday, bringing countywide totals to 198,236 cases and 2,096 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 131,588 had recovered.
The high number of cases and deaths were due in part to a technical problem getting data from the state last week that resulted in only 16 new cases being reported on New Year’s Eve.
There were a reported 1,543 coronavirus patients hospitalized Monday, 330 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
San Bernardino County health officials reported 7,646 newly confirmed cases and two additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 203,309 cases and 1,449 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 188,436 had recovered.
There were 1,733 coronavirus patients hospitalized as of Sunday, 343 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
Ventura County health officials reported 3,986 newly confirmed cases and 26 additional fatalities since Thursday, bringing countywide totals to 43,545 cases and 289 deaths. Of those who had contracted the illness, 36,581 had recovered and 6,675 were under active quarantine.
There were 402 coronavirus patients hospitalized Monday, 82 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
As of Monday evening, 1,709,934 Riverside County residents, 1,735,241 San Bernardino County residents and718,972 Ventura County residents had been tested for COVID-19.