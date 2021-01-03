Comments
WEST COVINA (CBSLA) — Authorities say a woman remained hospitalized Sunday and was in critical condition following a car-to-car shooting in West Covina.
The incident was reported just after 10:15 p.m. Saturday in the area of Azusa Avenue and Amar Road.
It was there that officers responded to find the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
The woman was taken to a hospital. At last word, she was said to be critical.
An investigation preliminarily reveals that the woman was traveling inside a car when gunfire from another car struck her.
Anyone with more information about this case was asked to call the West Covina Police Tip line at (626) 939-8688.
I basically make about $8,000-$12,000 a month online. It’s enough to comfortably replace my old jobs income, especially considering I only work about 10-13 hours a week from home. I was amazed how easy it was after I tried it copy below web….Visit Here