LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Actress Tanya Roberts died in Los Angeles on Sunday after a brief hospitalization, Entertainment Tonight reported.
Roberts was known for her roles in “That 70s Show,” “Sheena,” “A View to a Kill” and other T.V. shows and films.
According to Roberts’ representative, she passed away at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles and the cause of death was not disclosed, but the rep said it was not due to COVID-19. She was 65.
