SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday continued to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of a man whose body was found in the living room of home in Santa Ana.
Santa Ana police responded to a call of a deceased man inside a home in the 1800 block of W. 18th Street.
When they arrived, the located the man who had suffered trauma to his upper torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The man’s identity has not been released.
Authorities said the death is under investigation. Anyone with more information was asked to call SAPD Homicide Section Detectives at (714) 245-8390.