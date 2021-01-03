Comments
SAN GABRIEL (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday said a man who had produced a handgun during a traffic stop was fatally shot by police in the city of San Gabriel.
The incident unfolded just before 11:40 p.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of San Gabriel Boulevard.
It was there that officers with the San Gabriel Police Department attempted a traffic stop of a car.
That’s when authorities say the suspect in the driver’s seat produced a handgun. He was fatally shot as a result.
No officers were injured.
The incident is under investigation. Those with more information may call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.