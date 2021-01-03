LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County reported another day of surging cases of the coronavirus, including 12,488 new confirmed cases on Sunday.
Of those, 91 new deaths resulted, bringing the county’s total number of deaths to date to 10,773 deaths.
Around 7,544 patients were currently hospitalized, of which 21 percent were in intensive care units, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.
Meanwhile, public health officials urged the public to practice social distancing and stay away from those not in one’s household.
“The strategy for stopping the surge is fairly straightforward. When people stay away from other people, the virus cannot spread as it is doing now. The more we stay home and the more we avoid in-person activities with other people we don’t live with, the more we reduce the spread of the virus,” said Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer on Saturday.
I basically make about $8,000-$12,000 a month online. It’s enough to comfortably replace my old jobs income, especially considering I only work about 10-13 hours a week from home. I was amazed how easy it was after I tried it copy below web….Visit Here