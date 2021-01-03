CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:KCAL 9, Los Angeles News

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Gerry Marsden, a singer in the Merseybeat band Gerry and the Pacemakers, died Sunday, according to published reports. He was 78.

Celebrity website TMZ, BBC and Rolling Stone reported that Marsden had died, citing a tweet from friend Pete Price, who shared on Twitter:

Other accounts, such as Liverpool FC, and the Metro Mayor of Liverpool, posted condolences upon learning of his death:

Gerry and the Pacemakers was known for hits such as “How Do You Do It?”, “I Like It,” “Don’t Let the Sun Catch You Crying,” “You’ll Never Walk Alone” and “Ferry Cross the Mersey.”

Marsden is survived by his wife and two daughters.

At the time of this publication, CBS Los Angeles had not obtained independent confirmation of Marsden’s death.

This is a developing news story. More information will be added as soon as it becomes available.

Comments

Leave a Reply