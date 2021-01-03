LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Gerry Marsden, a singer in the Merseybeat band Gerry and the Pacemakers, died Sunday, according to published reports. He was 78.

Celebrity website TMZ, BBC and Rolling Stone reported that Marsden had died, citing a tweet from friend Pete Price, who shared on Twitter:

Rest In Peace Gerry Marsden MBE 😔 https://t.co/ftAALhzCSe — Wattsie Watts (@MsWattsie) January 3, 2021

Other accounts, such as Liverpool FC, and the Metro Mayor of Liverpool, posted condolences upon learning of his death:

It is with such great sadness that we hear of Gerry Marsden’s passing. Gerry’s words will live on forever with us. You’ll Never Walk Alone ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5W4yspmLRV — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 3, 2021

Gerry’s voice accompanied our biggest nights. His anthem bonded players, staff and fans around the world, helping create something truly special ❤️ You’ll Never Walk Alone ❤️ pic.twitter.com/KE0tjClfqL — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 3, 2021

I remember phoning Gerry to ask whether he would accept Freedom of the City of Liverpool. He was speechless. He said it was the greatest honour ever bestowed on him.

"We know that crying not a bad thing.

But stop your crying when the birds sing".

RIP mate.

YNWA — Steve Rotheram (@MetroMayorSteve) January 3, 2021

Gerry and the Pacemakers was known for hits such as “How Do You Do It?”, “I Like It,” “Don’t Let the Sun Catch You Crying,” “You’ll Never Walk Alone” and “Ferry Cross the Mersey.”

Marsden is survived by his wife and two daughters.

At the time of this publication, CBS Los Angeles had not obtained independent confirmation of Marsden’s death.

This is a developing news story. More information will be added as soon as it becomes available.