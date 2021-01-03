LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Dodger Stadium, the nation’s largest testing site for COVID 19, was shut down over the weekend for an expansion project designed to allow more traffic.
The Dodgers and the city negotiated to open a second parking lot capable of allowing for 600 more cars, and the site will reopen Monday.
Meanwhile, Los Angeles area hospitals are still crushed with the influx of patients. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has deployed experts to help with oxygen delivery systems at six of the county’s older hospitals.
“We are trying to assess how we can reduce the strain on their facilities and their mechanical spaces,” said COL Julie Balton said of the LA Division of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
So far, the Corps has visited four hospitals, with two more visits scheduled for Sunday.
The State and FEMA will then assist the hospitals in moving forward with any potential repairs that are needed.