LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Despite warnings from state and local health officials and the surge of coronavirus cases, many traveled in and out of the Los Angele-area for the holiday.

At Los Angeles International Airport Sunday, travelers appeared to be waiting in lines to check their bags at one terminal. With many opting to not do carry-on only, lines had formed.

TSA has screened more than 800,000 passengers a day for 16 of the last 17 days, with many of those days being a million travelers a day, nearly half of what would be typical in a non-pandemic year. Also at LAX, officials are now offering new Rapid Testing with a lab on-site, designed to provide results sooner.

Across the county and in the Southland, COVID-19 cases are rising. In LA County, more than 800,000 cases of COVID 19 have been reported. Elsewhere, in San Bernardino, two cases of the more contagious strain, which is more prevalent in the UK, have been reported.

Health officials are urging everyone to do their part to stop the spread.

“When I hear people talking about a number and I hear people minimize it, ‘Oh, it’s only 1.3 percent of deaths in LA County.’ ‘So to you, 9,000 plus people being dead in LA County is just another day? They were exposed to you because you were around them but you will never know that. It’s this anonymous thing.’ I can’t train you to care about other people,” Scott Brickner, a Cedar Sinai Medical Center nurse, said.