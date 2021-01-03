LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Local civil rights leaders are urging police to arrest a Southland woman who they say falsely accused a black teenager of stealing her iPhone.
The incident unfolded December 26th and was caught on video at a New York City hotel. Police have not released the woman’s name, but according to various media reports, she is a 22-year-old woman from Sun Valley.
Cellphone video shows the woman chasing and attacking the young boy. His family wants the woman to be charged with assault. Local civil rights leaders agree.
“You have a young woman who has been identified as a racially motivated attacker in a cellphone attack in New York,” said Earl Ofari Hutchinson, the president of the LA Urban Policy Roundtable. “She must be arrested, she must be extradited and she must be prosecuted and this was a racially motivated attack. Make no mistake.”
That woman actually left her iPhone in an Uber ride. That driver returned it to her a short time later.
The teen is the son of Grammy award winning artist, Keyon Harrold.