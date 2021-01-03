Comments (2)
RESEDA (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday asked for the public’s help in identifying possible suspects in connection with the shooting death of a man inside a trailer in Reseda.
Officers with the LAPD responded to a radio call Thursday evening in regard to a deceased male in the 18800 block of Strathern Street.
When they arrived, they located the man who had been shot multiple times. He was 30 years old, and had died.
The man has not yet been identified. Neighbors say he had been living in the trailer for a year or so.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information was asked to call the LAPD Valley Bureau Homicide, at (818) 374-9550.
