LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Large crowds endured long waits on Saturday as they flocked to Mount Baldy for some fun in the snow.
Folks from across L.A. County trekked up the snowy hillside to play, make snowmen, go sledding and participate in other winter activities.
“It was fun. I’m 53 years old and I still want to play,” said visitor Grace Bui.
For many, it was a much-needed getaway from being stuck inside during Safer At Home orders, and for the most part, most people in attendance were wearing their face coverings and keeping their distance.
“We’ve been isolated and quarantined so it’s good to be out and social distancing is important,” one visitor said. “We don’t go near anyone.”
Visitors said due to traffic, it took about an hour to drive from the bottom of Mt. Baldy to the top compared to the usually shorter travel time.