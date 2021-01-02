MANHATTAN BEACH (CBSLA) — The City of Manhattan Beach is closing outdoor seating spaces on public property starting on Sunday to help slow the continued spread of coronavirus.
To facilitate enforcement of the new rule, tables and chairs in outdoor seating spaces will be removed.
“We must continue to respond to the ever-changing dynamics of this pandemic,” said Manhattan Beach Mayor Suzanne Hadley in a statement. “Although public seating areas will be closed temporarily, please continue supporting our local businesses that offer pick-up, curbside, take-out, and delivery services.”
The new rule will take effect on Sunday, January 3 at 10 p.m. It’s unclear for how long this change will remain in place.
The resources listed below can provide information about the pandemic and best practices for staying safe:
- L.A. County residents can call 2-1-1
- Los Angeles County Department of Public Health: http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/
- California Department of Public Health: https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/ncov2019.aspx
- U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC): https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019- ncov/index.html Spanish https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index-sp.html
- World Health Organization (WHO): https://www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus
For information about how to get a free coronavirus test in L.A. County, visit https://corona-virus.la/covid-19-testing.