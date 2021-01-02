Comments
MORENO VALLEY (CBSLA) — A strip mall in Moreno Valley is partially destroyed after a fire broke out early Saturday morning.
The fire started overnight at Indian Street and Sunnymeade Blvd and fire crews spent several hours battling the flames.
As firefighters were working, part of the second story collapsed.
“When the building started to show signs of collapse, we went to a defensive posturing,” said Cal Fire Battalion Chief Alex Elward. “We ordered a third alarm because we knew this fire was going to evolve, which it did.”
Fire crews are still assessing the damage. At least 17 businesses are impacted by the damage.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.