IRVINE (CBSLA) — Officers arrested a man who allegedly snatched a delivered package from a residential neighborhood in Irvine, police said Friday.
A witness spotted the theft at about 10:15 a.m. Thursday in the area of Bosque and Magnet, the Irvine Police Department reported.
Arrest of Package Thief
Yesterday at approximately 10:15 a.m., a witness observed a suspicious male in the act of stealing a delivered package in the area of Bosque and Magnet. The witness called IPD and the suspect was located and arrested.
— Irvine Police Department (@IrvinePolice) January 1, 2021
The witness called the police, and the thief was located and arrested.
Irvine police urged anyone who witnesses suspicious persons or cars to call them at 949-724-7000.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)
Everybody can earn $500 Daily… Yes! you can earn more than you think by working online from home. I have been doing this job for like a YUI few weeks and my last week payment was exactly 2537 dollars……Visit Here