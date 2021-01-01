CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
IRVINE (CBSLA) — Officers arrested a man who allegedly snatched a delivered package from a residential neighborhood in Irvine, police said Friday.

A witness spotted the theft at about 10:15 a.m. Thursday in the area of Bosque and Magnet, the Irvine Police Department reported.

The witness called the police, and the thief was located and arrested.

Irvine police urged anyone who witnesses suspicious persons or cars to call them at 949-724-7000.

