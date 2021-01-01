PASADENA (CBSLA) — For only the fourth time in 130 years — and the first time since World War II — there will be no New Year’s Day Rose Parade along Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena.

The Tournament of Roses announced back in July that Friday’s parade would be scrubbed due to restrictions on public gatherings.

Colorado Boulevard, which is normally packed with families camping out for the parade, was practically empty Thursday night.

It’s only the fourth time since 1891 that the parade has been canceled, with the three previous cancellations occurring during the wartime years of 1942, 1943 and 1945.

On Wednesday, streets that were lined with bleachers and families just a year ago are now empty. The corner of Orange Grove and Colorado, usually the site of a massive grand stand, is just an open field.

The absence of parade preparation is palpable.

“We grew up going to it, and seeing it on TV,” Rachel McCaulsky told CBSLA Wednesday. “I mean, we even would camp out for it. This year, I guess it’s just another thing that is totally different.”

A classic car club from Long Beach decided to put roses on their cars and create their own parade through Pasadena. They say it’s a safe, socially distant way to celebrate the new year! @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/h9CykfBcjE — Tina Patel (@tina_patel) January 1, 2021

Last month, it was announced the Rose Bowl Game was also moved from Pasadena to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX, in order to allow some fans. The game, which is also serving as the semifinal of the College Football Playoff, will feature Alabama taking on Notre Dame.

The city of Pasadena and the Tournament of Roses, which own the name “Rose Bowl,” announced Wednesday they officially agreed to allow the moniker to be used for the Alabama-Notre Dame game.

“While this year has not been what we anticipated, we commend the residents of Pasadena for sharing the gift of the `Granddaddy of The All’ with football fans across the country, and we look forward to returning to the iconic stadium next year — because the home of the game is, and always will be, Pasadena,” Tournament of Roses CEO David Eads said in a statement.

Meanwhile, with the parade sidelined, the Tournament of Roses will instead offer viewers a televised special, titled “The Rose Parade’s New Year Celebration,” featuring musical performances, celebrity appearances, a look back at past parade entries and a peek behind the scenes of how the floats are made.

