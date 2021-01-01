LASD Arrests 90 In New Year's Eve Super-Spreader Enforcement Effort The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department announced Friday that deputies arrested and cited 90 people for violating local health orders on New Year's Eve.

New CA Traffic Laws: Smashing A Car To Save A Small Child Okay, New Fines For DriversStarting Friday, several new traffic laws went into effect in California. Anyone who sees an unattended child in a hot car can now legally smash the window to save him or her...as long as the child is six-years-old or younger.