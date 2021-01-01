LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced Friday that deputies arrested and cited 90 people for violating local health orders on New Year’s Eve.
The arrests were by LASD’s COVID-19 Super-Spreader Task Force, which shut down alleged super-spreader events in Hawthorne, Los Angeles, Malibu and Pomona. According to the department, the locations ranged from rented residences, vacant warehouses, hotels and shuttered businesses.
The department said deputies warned more than 900 people of the county’s updated health officer order, with 90 adults arrested and cited for violation of that order. Officers also recovered five handguns from an event in Hawthorne, and one adult was arrested for possession of narcotics and a loaded firearm.
“I have made it clear that we will seek out and take law enforcement action against all super-spreader events occurring anywhere within Los Angeles County,” Sheriff Alex Villanueva said in a release. “The goal of these enforcement actions is to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and the risk to our vulnerable populations.”
The department said it would continue its enforcement efforts Friday evening. Anyone with information about potential super-spreader events was asked to notify their nearest sheriff’s station.