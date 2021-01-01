LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County health officials launched a one-day Twitter campaign Thursday to and pay tribute to those who lost their lives due to coronavirus.

“We want to highlight the devastating impact of COVID-19 on our community; more than 10,000 people passing away this year, and all were loved by and loved others,” the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced.

The department launched the “#Every10Minutes” campaign at midnight Wednesday, and sent a new tweet every 10 minutes until midnight Thursday, with a brief description of someone who died in the county this year from COVID-19.

The pharmacist whose hands ached at the end of every shift. #Every10Minutes #LACounty Please physically distance. Slow the spread. Save a life. — LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) January 1, 2021

A sample of the tweets:

— “The old-time surfer who always talked about that one wave he rode.”

— “The nurse who handed out lollipops – even to the adults.”

— “The big rig driver who always honked the horn when kids signaled for it.”

— “The football coach that talked about the importance of discipline.”

— “The sanitation worker who waved to all the little boys going through the trash truck phase.”

— “A graduate student with asthma.”

— “The hardware store owner who opened back up even though he closed 5 minutes ago.”

— “A construction worker with 4 daughters and their first grandchild on the way.”

— “A school security guard that kept kids on the right path.”

— “The corner store owner that let you pay later if you were short a few bucks.”

— “The Lakers fan who told stories about seeing Magic and Kareem at the Forum.”

— “A graduate.”

— “A new dad.”

— “A caretaker.”

— “A wife.”

As of the end of 2020, Los Angeles County had identified 770,602 positive cases of COVID-19 and 10,345 fatalities. Those numbers do not include Long Beach and Pasadena, which have their own health departments.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)