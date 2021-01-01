LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County health officials launched a one-day Twitter campaign Thursday to and pay tribute to those who lost their lives due to coronavirus.
“We want to highlight the devastating impact of COVID-19 on our community; more than 10,000 people passing away this year, and all were loved by and loved others,” the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced.
The department launched the “#Every10Minutes” campaign at midnight Wednesday, and sent a new tweet every 10 minutes until midnight Thursday, with a brief description of someone who died in the county this year from COVID-19.
A sample of the tweets:
— “The old-time surfer who always talked about that one wave he rode.”
— “The nurse who handed out lollipops – even to the adults.”
— “The big rig driver who always honked the horn when kids signaled for it.”
— “The football coach that talked about the importance of discipline.”
— “The sanitation worker who waved to all the little boys going through the trash truck phase.”
— “A graduate student with asthma.”
— “The hardware store owner who opened back up even though he closed 5 minutes ago.”
— “A construction worker with 4 daughters and their first grandchild on the way.”
— “A school security guard that kept kids on the right path.”
— “The corner store owner that let you pay later if you were short a few bucks.”
— “The Lakers fan who told stories about seeing Magic and Kareem at the Forum.”
— “A graduate.”
— “A new dad.”
— “A caretaker.”
— “A wife.”
As of the end of 2020, Los Angeles County had identified 770,602 positive cases of COVID-19 and 10,345 fatalities. Those numbers do not include Long Beach and Pasadena, which have their own health departments.
