COSTA MESA (CBSLA) — This new year was met with some familiarity as a famous voice once again filled Southern California’s FM airwaves.
It was a new kind of show for Orange County’s DJ extraordinaire, who was fueled by peanuts and vitamins during his 28-hour radio party.
Jim Trenton, also known as “the Poorman,” began his marathon broadcast from the Costa Mesa studio on the morning of New Year’s Eve.
KOCI 101.5 FM station owner Brent Kalen, who stayed up for much of the party, helped make it happen.
Trenton carved out time to highlight local charities that had to come up with creative ways to help people during a pandemic.
Some of the charities spotlighted focused on helping families and teens suffering abuse.
“To see something organically come together and have such a variety, you could just tell. It was very exciting,” Trenton said.
The show ended at 11 a.m. New Year’s Day, and Trenton said he was headed home for a nap, then to hit the beach for a jog.