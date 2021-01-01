BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) – A historic ban on the sale of tobacco took effect New Year’s Day in Beverly Hills.
Under the new law, all businesses can no longer sell tobacco products. There are a few exemptions for existing cigar lounges and hotels selling to guests.
Some stores can get a limited exemption if they prove that the ban will cause “undue hardship.”
The ban was passed by the city council in June of 2019, the first city council in the nation to go through with such a law.
At the time the ban was approved, Beverly Hills had already enacted tough laws limiting where smoking was allowed. It had banned smoking in multi-unit housing and had also banned the sale of flavored tobacco.
In August, California lawmakers approved a ban on the sale of most kinds of flavored tobacco statewide which was also meant to take effect Jan. 1 as well. However, according to the Associated Press, officials agreed to delay the ban because opponents allege they have filed enough signatures to put the new law to a statewide vote.
“It was over 30 years ago that Beverly Hills became the first City in California to prohibit smoking inside restaurants,” Mayor Lester Friedman said in a statement Tuesday. “Since then, we have continued to implement policies that will ultimately save lives.”