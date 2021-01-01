LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Dodger Stadium coronavirus testing site will be closed over the weekend.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Thursday that the site will be closed Saturday and Sunday to address traffic issues in the area.

It is scheduled to reopen on Monday.

More than one million tests have been administered at Dodger Stadium since the drive-thru site opened in late May. Capable of testing up to 6,000 people per day, it is the largest testing site in the U.S.

“To address concerns expressed by neighborhood residents, the Dodger Stadium site will be closed on Saturday, January 2, giving the Los Angeles Fire Department, the Dodgers, and the Department of Transportation time to restructure the site, reroute testing operations, and alleviate traffic for nearby residents,” the mayor’s office said in a news release. “The site will reopen on Monday, January 4.”

The city operates 10 permanent coronavirus testing sites and six mobile testing sites. The city can test up to 46,000 people per day. More than 3.3 million people have been tested since the pandemic began.

Three of the sites are now providing coronavirus vaccines for healthcare workers. They are Lincoln Park Recreation Center in East L.A., San Fernando Park and the Crenshaw Christian Center in South L.A. Beginning Jan. 4, the Hansen Dam site in Pacoima will also begin offering vaccines.

Through Thursday, L.A. County has recorded a staggering 770,602 coronavirus cases and 10,345 deaths from the disease.