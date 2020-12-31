RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — Riverside County Thursday held its first in a series of COVID-19 vaccine clinics for first responders.
The event was held at the city of Riverside Fire Department’s headquarters where about 90 first responders — including paramedics and emergency medical technicians for Riverside City Fire, Riverside County Fire and other local agencies — received the first dose of the Moderna vaccine.
The first person in the group to get the vaccine was Riverside city fire Chief Michael Moore, who said his crews would still be following local health orders.
“We’re still gonna take all the precautions wearing our protective equipment with all of our masks, gloves and gowns,” he said.
Those who received the first dose Thursday will return in a month to get their second dose.