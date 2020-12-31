LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The iconic Pink’s Hot Dogs announced Thursday that it would be closing for two months due to the current surge in COVID-19 cases.
Pink’s is open through the New Year’s weekend until Sunday at 7 p.m. We will be closing for two months as of Monday morning, the 4th in order to keep our patrons and staff safe from the current Covid surge. See you in March. Please stay safe and Happy New Year! pic.twitter.com/U109byB3yS
— Pink's Hot Dogs (@pinkshotdogs) January 1, 2021
In a tweet, the famous hot dog stand said it would remain open throughout the weekend and would close starting Monday to “keep our patrons and staff safe.”
On Thursday, Los Angeles County reported 15,129 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 290 new deaths, bringing countywide totals to 770,602 cases and 10,345 deaths.