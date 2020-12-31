SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — The Orange County Health Care Agency Thursday reported 610 newly confirmed coronavirus cases and one new death, bringing countywide totals to 157,183 cases and 1,875 deaths.
#OCCOVID19 cases reported to us today posted: https://t.co/XiphdjsVuR. Due to reporting issues yesterday with the State’s system, case counts included data for 30 hours instead of 24. Today's cases are lower as many of the new cases received were accounted for yesterday. pic.twitter.com/W9Z6Niyb6d
— OC Health Care Agency (@ochealth) December 31, 2020
Officials said the number of new cases was lower than usual due to a previous issue with the state’s reporting system that led to some infections that would normally have been reported Thursday being included in Wednesday’s report.
Health officials also reported there were 2,128 COVID-19 patients hospitalized Thursday — a slight dip from Wednesday’s 2,145 — though there were 495 coronavirus patients in intensive care units, up from 479 the day before.
Both the Southern California region and the county’s adjusted ICU bed availability remained at zero, according to the California Department of Public Health.
Health officials said there would be no updates published Friday due to the holiday.
