MALIBU (CBSLA) – Firefighters used a helicopter to reach a trapped driver after their car tumbled about 200 feet down the side of a steep embankment in Malibu Thursday morning.
The crash occurred before 10:15 a.m. on Kanan Dume Road, about four miles north of the Pacific Coast Highway.
Los Angeles County Fire crews responded and with the help of a helicopter, reached the trapped driver and extricated them at around 11 a.m.
The driver was then airlifted to a hospital with unknown injuries.
The circumstances of the wreck were not confirmed.