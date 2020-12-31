CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
MALIBU (CBSLA) – Firefighters used a helicopter to reach a trapped driver after their car tumbled about 200 feet down the side of a steep embankment in Malibu Thursday morning.

Dec. 31, 2020. (CBSLA)

The crash occurred before 10:15 a.m. on Kanan Dume Road, about four miles north of the Pacific Coast Highway.

Los Angeles County Fire crews responded and with the help of a helicopter, reached the trapped driver and extricated them at around 11 a.m.

(CBSLA)

The driver was then airlifted to a hospital with unknown injuries.

The circumstances of the wreck were not confirmed.

 

