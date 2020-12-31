NORTHRIDGE (CBSLA) – A positive COVID-19 test will force the CSUN men’s basketball team to halt all activities for at least
14 days, including canceling four games, university officials announced Thursday.
The Matadors’ home games against UC Irvine Friday and Saturday were canceled, along with road games at UC San Diego Jan. 8-9.
While details were not provided, the university would only describe the positive test as within the program’s Tier-1 group, which consists of individuals for whom physical distancing and face coverings are not possible or effective during athletic training or competition.
The group includes players, coaches, athletic trainers and physical therapists, medical staff, equipment staff and officials.
Per conference policy, the games will not be made up.