LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties all reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Thursday.

Riverside County health officials reported 16 newly confirmed cases and 34 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 180,553 cases and 1,985 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 118,836 had recovered.

Health officials said the low number of new cases reported Thursday was due to a technical problem gathering data.

Because of a technical problem gathering data from the state, the new-case data is severely underreported today. Riverside County health officials are working to correct the issue and the correct figures will be reported as soon as the issue is resolved. #RivCoNOW #RUHealth pic.twitter.com/z9ONIW1UVv — Dr. Cameron Kaiser (@RivCoDoc) January 1, 2021

There were a reported 1,464 coronavirus patients hospitalized Thursday, 296 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.

“After a year of tragedy and hardship, we have hope for a better 2021,” Riverside County Supervisor Supervisor V. Manuel Perez said. “We remember and honor all Riverside County residents who have passed away from coronavirus this year, and thank all the front line workers and all who are doing their part to help overcome this pandemic.”

San Bernardino County health officials reported 1,163 newly confirmed cases and three additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 194,377 cases and 1,445 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 172,685 had recovered.

There were 1,707 coronavirus patients hospitalized as of Wednesday, 339 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.

Ventura County health officials reported 1,582 newly confirmed cases and three additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 39,559 cases and 263 deaths. Of those who had contracted the illness, 34,394 had recovered and 4,902 were under active quarantine.

There are 1,582 new cases of #COVID19. Sadly 3 additional deaths: 84 year old female, 69 year old female and 93 year old female. 10, 615 new tests performed. Current hospitalizations: 374 and current ICU: 66. Adult ICU Bed Availability is at 0%. Please help slow the spread. pic.twitter.com/OOJyCO45J7 — County of Ventura (@CountyVentura) January 1, 2021

There were 374 coronavirus patients hospitalized Thursday, 66 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.

As of Thursday evening, 1,653,692 Riverside County residents, 1,666,893 San Bernardino County residents and 695,575 Ventura County residents had been tested for COVID-19.