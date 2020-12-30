LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A local Christian singer was planning a performance on Skid Row on Wednesday night, defying Los Angeles County orders to avoid gatherings, but the event was met with resistance.
Sean Feucht, who is also a pastor, has held other performances nationwide throughout the pandemic in a protest against coronavirus restrictions.
Some of Feucht’s events feature maskless worshippers singing and dancing, leading to criticisms that he has organized “super spreader” events.
Wednesday night’s event was scheduled for 7 p.m. near the intersection of Fifth Street and Towne Avenue.
Some homeless advocates who were against the gathering due to concerns over the vulnerable homeless population getting infected with coronavirus planned to stage a vehicle blockade against the event.
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said officers and county health officials plan to at Wednesday night’s Skid Row event to urge people to wear masks.
Feucht has another event planned on Thursday at Echo Park Lake, and he plans to host a New Year’s Eve party at a church parking lot in Valencia.
