SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) — The Santa Monica Pier will be closed on the New Year’s holiday weekend to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, officials announced on Wednesday.
The closure will be in effect beginning 10 p.m. Wednesday through 6 a.m Monday.
“The City’s Code Enforcement COVID-19 details will be active throughout the weekend to enforce unpermitted business operations, gatherings and face masks. Please follow all Los Angeles County guidelines to promote community health,” Pier officials said in a statement.
One of the region’s most popular entertainment spots, the Santa Monica Pier has been open for months with limited hours, while rides remained closed.
People who do visit the Pier during opening hours are asked to keep six feet distance between parties, and the facility provides hand sanitizer and several hand washing stations on the Pier.
As of Wednesday, Los Angeles County health officials reported 10,392 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 274 deaths, bringing countywide totals to 756,116 cases and 10,056 deaths.
Read more on Santa Monica Pier’s coronavirus guidelines here.