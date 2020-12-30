Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A semi-truck carrying plywood overturned on a major freeway transition ramp in Boyle Heights early Wednesday morning, backing up traffic for miles during rush hour.
Just before 4:30 a.m., a big-rig overturned on the westbound 10 Freeway transition road to the northbound 101 Freeway, sending its load of plywood onto the roadway.
California Highway Patrol shut down the transition road, which was expected to remain closed through at least 9:30 a.m. Traffic was being diverted at Mission Road.
There were no injuries. The circumstances that lead up to the wreck were not confirmed.