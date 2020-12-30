CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The sports world and fans across the globe are helping Lakers star LeBron James celebrate his birthday Wednesday.

The 36-year-old basketball icon is enjoying the spoils of another NBA title along with the recent honor of being named AP’s Male Athlete Of The Year.

Since entering the league in the 2003-4 season, James has won four NBA titles with the Lakers, Heat, and Cavaliers. He’s also a four-time league MVP, four-time Finals MVP, and a 13-time All-NBA first teamer.

Stars and fans alike took to social media to say “happy birthday”.

James (ankle) is listed as questionable for the Lakers’ Wednesday night matchup against the San Antonio Spurs.

