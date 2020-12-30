LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The sports world and fans across the globe are helping Lakers star LeBron James celebrate his birthday Wednesday.
The 36-year-old basketball icon is enjoying the spoils of another NBA title along with the recent honor of being named AP’s Male Athlete Of The Year.
Since entering the league in the 2003-4 season, James has won four NBA titles with the Lakers, Heat, and Cavaliers. He’s also a four-time league MVP, four-time Finals MVP, and a 13-time All-NBA first teamer.
Stars and fans alike took to social media to say “happy birthday”.
Join us in wishing @KingJames of the @Lakers a HAPPY 36th BIRTHDAY! #NBABDAY pic.twitter.com/5tAWGV7gQy
— NBA (@NBA) December 30, 2020
Happy Birthday @KingJames, 18 years strong here’s to many more…keep going! https://t.co/0cjxwDQ8OE
— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) December 30, 2020
Happy Birthday @KingJames wishing you many more God Bless. #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi pic.twitter.com/D6uvidPQz8
— 50cent (@50cent) December 30, 2020
Happy 36th Birthday to the kid from Akron. 👑 @KingJames ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0jE3FtouFJ
— LeBron James Family Foundation (@LJFamFoundation) December 30, 2020
Happy 36th birthday to LeBron, who hasn't aged a bit pic.twitter.com/aRsbtBMjBn
— SB Nation (@SBNation) December 30, 2020
James (ankle) is listed as questionable for the Lakers’ Wednesday night matchup against the San Antonio Spurs.