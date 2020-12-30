LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A Hidden Hills woman has been charged with murder for a hit-and-run crash this past September which killed two young brothers.

Rebecca Grossman, 57, was charged Wednesday with two counts each of murder and vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, along with one count of hit-and-run driving resulting in death, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

On the night of Sept. 29, Mark and Jacob Iskander, ages 11 and 8, were in a crosswalk at the intersection of Triunfo Canyon Road and Saddle Mountain Drive when they were struck and killed by a speeding Mercedes while on a walk with their family.

L.A. County Sheriff’s investigators say the driver, Grossman, sped away.

Her white Mercedes, which had front-end damage, came to a stop about a quarter-mile from the crash scene after its engine broke down, prosecutors allege.

Grossman is a co-founder and chair of the Grossman Burn Foundation, the wife of the foundation’s president. She has received awards and acclaim for her philanthropy around the world.

She is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday. If convicted as charged, she faces up to 34 years to life in state prison.