LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles’ biggest New Year’s Eve celebration is going virtual — and national — this year.
The eighth annual Grand Park Countdown will be streamed live on YouTube and broadcast live on Fuse TV.
Organizers of the event will put on a 90-minute music and dance party so people can usher in 2021 safely at home.
Grammy-nominated DJ Steve Aoki, rapper BIA and anti-boyband AQUIHAYAQUIHAY are among the featured artists.
“I’m from L.A.,” Aoki said. “My heart’s here. My label’s here, Dim Mak’s from here, and I’m always here with your guys, so to do this is very special to me and I hope it’s special to everyone else.”
Nobody will be allowed to gather in Grand Park for the celebration. More information can be found online.