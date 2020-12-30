LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Actress Dawn Wells, best known for playing Mary Ann on the hit sitcom “Gilligan’s Island,” has died at the age of 82 after becoming infected with COVID-19.
Her publicist announced that Wells died Wednesday morning of complications due to the coronavirus.
“Truly, at the top of the list of hardest things to do is announce the passing of a friend or family member,” publicist Harlan Boll wrote. “I feel I lost both this morning with the passing of Dawn Wells – America’s favorite castaway, Dawn Wells, passed peacefully this morning, in no pain as a result of complications due to Covid at the age of 82.”
No further details were disclosed.
Along with playing the iconic character of Mary Ann on “Gilligan’s Island” in the mid-1960s, Wells had a prolific career that spanned seven decades.
According to her publicist, Wells was a native of Reno and was Miss Nevada in the 1959 Miss America Pageant before launching her Hollywood career.
She had more than 150 TV show credits to her name, along with seven movies. She appeared in shows like “Bonanza,” “Roseanne,” “Growing Pains” and “The Bold and the Beautiful.”
She also had an extensive career on the stage, starring in theatrical productions of “The Odd Couple,” and “Chapter Two.”
Russell Johnson, who portrayed the Professor on “Gilligan’s Island” passed away in 2014. Bob Denver, who played Gilligan, died in 2005. The last surviving cast member is Tina Louise, who played Ginger Grant.
“It was such a thrill for me to meet Dawn Wells when she came to see Two and a Half Men,” actor Jon Cryer tweeted Wednesday. “She could not have been more lovely and gracious. I’m so grateful that I got to enjoy the work she loved doing.”
Wells is survived by her step sister, Weslee Wells.
