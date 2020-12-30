CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Actress Dawn Wells, best known for playing Mary Ann on the hit sitcom “Gilligan’s Island,” has died at the age of 82 after becoming infected with COVID-19.

FILE — Actress Dawn Wells at Universal Studios Hollywood on Sept. 30, 2019, in Universal City, Calif. (Getty Images)

Her publicist announced that Wells died Wednesday morning of complications due to the coronavirus.

“Truly, at the top of the list of hardest things to do is announce the passing of a friend or family member,” publicist Harlan Boll wrote. “I feel I lost both this morning with the passing of Dawn Wells – America’s favorite castaway, Dawn Wells, passed peacefully this morning, in no pain as a result of complications due to Covid at the age of 82.”

No further details were disclosed.

Dawn Wells portrays Mary Ann in the show “Gilligan’s Island.” July 15, 1965, in Hollywood, Calif. (CBS)

Along with playing the iconic character of Mary Ann on “Gilligan’s Island” in the mid-1960s, Wells had a prolific career that spanned seven decades.

According to her publicist, Wells was a native of Reno and was Miss Nevada in the 1959 Miss America Pageant before launching her Hollywood career.

She had more than 150 TV show credits to her name, along with seven movies. She appeared in shows like “Bonanza,” “Roseanne,” “Growing Pains” and “The Bold and the Beautiful.”

She also had an extensive career on the stage, starring in theatrical productions of “The Odd Couple,” and “Chapter Two.”

Russell Johnson, who portrayed the Professor on “Gilligan’s Island” passed away in 2014. Bob Denver, who played Gilligan, died in 2005. The last surviving cast member is Tina Louise, who played Ginger Grant.

“It was such a thrill for me to meet Dawn Wells when she came to see Two and a Half Men,” actor Jon Cryer tweeted Wednesday. “She could not have been more lovely and gracious. I’m so grateful that I got to enjoy the work she loved doing.”

Wells is survived by her step sister, Weslee Wells.

Comments (16)
  1. GMan says:
    December 30, 2020 at 12:38 pm

    Died of Covid? Being 82 might have been a contributing factor.

    Reply
    1. Stew says:
      December 30, 2020 at 12:58 pm

      Agreed. What are the chances that an 82 year old might pass away?

      Reply
      1. DAVID says:
        December 30, 2020 at 1:12 pm

        just about 82:1

    2. Aaron Singer says:
      December 30, 2020 at 1:04 pm

      Seriously, what a heartless and disgusting comment. She could have lived another 10-15 years easily. But to you all old people are expendable. Because you’re straight up trash like that mussolini fraud you voted for. Burn in hell.

      Reply
      1. Erik says:
        December 30, 2020 at 1:14 pm

        But yet she needed a GoFund Me to pay for a bunch of medical bills… Yeah she sounded real healthy. *smh Also, it sounds like you might need some help for your anger issues! Maybe that that decrepit Zombie you voted for will send you some “free” help.

      2. Nestor says:
        December 30, 2020 at 1:17 pm

        Mussolini????
        You obviously do not know your history and have a severe case of TDS.

    3. Aaliyah Doyle says:
      December 30, 2020 at 1:32 pm

  2. Mike Gieser says:
    December 30, 2020 at 1:25 pm

    This is some heartbreaking news…A life marred by tragedy…All those years of her young life wasted on that island…and now this..

    Reply
  3. Sharon Esposito says:
    December 30, 2020 at 1:30 pm

    RIP. Maryann.

    Reply
  4. elaine benes says:
    December 30, 2020 at 2:04 pm

    to the question Ginger or Maryanne, it was always Maryanne for me

    Reply
  5. Har says:
    December 30, 2020 at 2:06 pm

    Her ass could sure bounce

    Reply

Leave a Reply