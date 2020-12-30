LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties all reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Wednesday.
Riverside County health officials reported 3,849 newly confirmed cases and eight additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 180,537 cases and 1,951 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 114,480 had recovered.
There were a reported 1,484 coronavirus patients hospitalized Wednesday, 297 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
San Bernardino County health officials reported 2,127 newly confirmed cases and four additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 193,214 cases and 1,442 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 170,000 had recovered.
There were 1,770 coronavirus patients hospitalized as of Tuesday, 345 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
Ventura County health officials reported 405 newly confirmed cases and five additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 37,977 cases and 260 deaths. Of those who had contracted the illness, 33,510 had recovered and 4,207 were under active quarantine.
There were 375 coronavirus patients hospitalized Wednesday, 70 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
As of Wednesday evening, 1,626,190 Riverside County residents, 1,644,695 San Bernardino County residents and 684,960 Ventura County residents had been tested for COVID-19.