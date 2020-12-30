Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A man and woman were shot and wounded while sitting in a car in the Westlake District early Wednesday morning.
The shooting was reported at 1:13 a.m. at the intersection of Wilshire Boulevard and Little Street, according to Los Angeles police.
When the two victims tried to drive away after the gunshots erupted, they crashed into a parked car, police said.
They were both rushed to local hospitals and were last reported to be stable, police said.
A motive for the shooting was not confirmed. It’s unclear if it was gang-related. The numbers of suspects being sought and the circumstances leading up to the gunfire were also not known.