LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Northern California Christian activist and musician is planning two worship services in Los Angeles this week, in an effort to protest COVID-19 restrictions.

But, local religious leaders are asking him not to come for fear of a super spreader event.

Last month, Sean Feucht hosted a “Let Us Worship” event in New Orleans. Thousands attended, standing shoulder to shoulder with almost no one wearing masks.

The mayor of New Orleans said the event endangered the lives of her residents. Now, Feucht has the same event scheduled in Los Angeles — Wednesday on Skid Row and Thursday in Echo Park.

“It’s a super spreader event,” Jenna Kyle with the Poor People’s Campaign. “They’re coming in with no masks, no social distance. They haven’t done either in their past events. Chicago tried to shut them down. New Orleans put out a statement that they regretted that they ever allowed the event to occur.”

Local religious leaders and homeless advocates, including Kyle, said they want Feucht to know they will not welcome him.

“We are saying to Sean, ‘You are not welcome,'” said Pete White with the L.A. Community Action Network.

Pastor Cue, who leads the Church Without Walls on Skid Row, said he has tried reaching out to Feucht but has not gotten a response. He called the event a “politically driven photo op.”

“For those who are outsiders of the community, they see things like this as an exciting thing for them to do so they can be the saviors coming in to save us,” he said.

Pastor Cue said he will be holding a protest of his own — with masks and social distancing — in an attempt to keep Feucht and his followers off Skid Row.

“It’s a shame that we have to put ourselves in danger to go out and protest this,” he said.

The Poor People’s Campaign sent a letter this week to County Supervisor Hilda Solis, asking county and city leaders to block the “Let Us Worship” events for not having permits or enforcing health mandates.

“This is a public health crisis and I don’t think you need to be loving Jesus in L.A. right now in this manner,” Kyle said.

In a statement to CBSLA, Solis said “I am aware and highly concerned of the planned events and have asked our Department of Public Health to look into this matter. Since this is in the jurisdiction of the City of Los Angeles, I’ve also referred the matter to the City Attorney’s office.”

CBSLA’s investigative reporter Kristine Lazar also reached out to Mayor Eric Garcetti’s office, but no comment was provided by the time this story was published.

Feucht has a large social media following, where he has advertised the events and recent posted photos in L.A. apparel.

“If you really cared about Los Angeles and Skid Row, it’s been here a long time, he could have come pre COVID-19,” White said.

CBSLA’s Kristine Lazar reached out to Feucht through his website and on multiple social media channels, but has not heard back.