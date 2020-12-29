RUNNING SPRINGS (CBSLA) – Local mountains saw a lot of snow this week, which meant heavy traffic as people rushed to play in it.

Traffic was backed up for miles heading into Big Bear Lake Tuesday. Locals said the traffic is unlike previous years.

Many people said during the stay-at-home order more and more neighbors want to run to the snow for something fun to do.

“I think we wanted to get out and experience something different than staying inside the house,” said one person driving to the snow.

During a warm December, this is the first big storm of the season, dumping snow on Southern California mountains.

The heavy traffic took many drivers by surprise. At Mt. Baldy, traffic was bumper-to-bumper as some roads were shut down due to a snowstorm.

About 100 cars got stuck in the snow along Mt. Baldy Road near Mt. Baldy Village Monday night, the Los Angeles County Fire Department reported.

The Pearson family sat in traffic for hours Tuesday on their way to Big Bear. Typically at this time of year, they are visiting family in Lake Tahoe, but because of the coronavirus, they stayed home for the holidays.

“Coming up the hill we just found the first place we could pull over because the kids just wanted to play,” said Sheridan Pearson. “We’ve been driving for two and a half hours but the G.P.S. still says we’re going to be driving another hour and a half to get to Big Bear.”

The California Highway Patrol is reminding people who do decide to go up to the snow to put chains on their tires for safety.